HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Delhi's air quality slips into 'very poor' category

Sat, 01 November 2025
Share:
19:30
image
Delhi's air quality worsened on Saturday, slipping into the 'very poor' category, with an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 303 compared to 218 recorded the day before. 
 
According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the city's average Air Quality Index stood at 303 at 4 pm, indicating a sharp decline in air quality.  

Wazirpur reported the highest pollution level in the city with an AQI of 383, placing it in the 'very poor' category, according to data on the CPCB's Sameer app. 

Out of 38 monitoring stations in the national capital, 26 recorded air quality in the 'very poor' category (above 300), while the remaining stations fell in the 'poor' category (below 300). 

According to the CPCB classification, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor' and 401-500 'severe'. 

The maximum temperature was recorded at 30.5 degrees Celsius, three notches below the seasonal average, while the minimum settled at 19.4 degrees Celsius, 3.3 notches above normal, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). 

The humidity level stood at 73 per cent at 5.30 pm. 

Additionally, the IMD has forecast shallow fog for Sunday morning, with the maximum and minimum temperatures likely to hover around 31 and 18 degrees Celsius, respectively. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! RSS leader reacts to Kharge's 'ban' demand
LIVE! RSS leader reacts to Kharge's 'ban' demand

'Society has accepted': RSS leader on Kharge's 'ban' demand
'Society has accepted': RSS leader on Kharge's 'ban' demand

'Such attempts were made three times in the past. What did society say then? What did the court say? Despite all this, the Sangh's work kept growing. There must be valid reasons to impose a ban'

Jeddah-Hy'bad IndiGo flight diverted after 'human bomb' threat
Jeddah-Hy'bad IndiGo flight diverted after 'human bomb' threat

Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad received a threat email claiming a 'human bomb' on an IndiGo flight from Jeddah, leading to its diversion to Mumbai where it landed safely. Authorities are investigating the threat.

Bad Weather Cancels Bihar Poll Campaigns
Bad Weather Cancels Bihar Poll Campaigns

On November 1, most of the star campaigners cancelled their campaign programmes as their helicopters remained grounded at Patna airport due to poor visibility and strong winds.

9 killed in stampede at Andhra Pradesh temple on Ekadashi
9 killed in stampede at Andhra Pradesh temple on Ekadashi

The stampede occurred at Venkateswara temple in Kasibugga at around 11.30 am.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO