Delhi bans entry of goods vehicles below BS-IV norms

Sat, 01 November 2025
11:26
The transport department and traffic police teams were deployed at the national capital's borders on Saturday as the ban on the entry of all non-Delhi registered commercial goods vehicles compliant with BS-III or lower emission standards came into force in the city. 

The transport department, in collaboration with the traffic police, has formed 23 teams for enforcement purposes, officials said. 

The 23 locations where the teams have been deployed include Kundli border, Rajokri border, Tikri border, Aya Nagar border, Kalindi Kunj border, Auchandi border, Mandoli, Kapashera and Bajghera toll/Dwarka Expressway, etc, they said. 

According to the officials, an estimated 50,000 to 70,000 vehicles are below BS-IV emission standards. 

There will be no restrictions on the entry of commercial goods vehicles registered in Delhi, BS-VI compliant vehicles, or vehicles running on CNG, LNG, or electricity. 

In a meeting on October 17, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) approved a sweeping ban on the entry of polluting commercial vehicles into Delhi from November 1, amid the city's pollution woes. -- PTI

