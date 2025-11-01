Cong slams govt over India's exit from Tajikistan airbase

18:13

Representative image

The Congress on Saturday said India wrapping up its operation at Tajikistan's Ayni airbase is "yet another setback" for the country's strategic diplomacy.

In a post on X, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said India established its Ayni air force base in Tajikistan in the early 2000s and the infrastructure there was subsequently expanded.





Given its extraordinary location, India had major plans for expanding its presence at Ayni, he said.





"But four years back, India had been given a very clear message that it must gradually withdraw. Now it appears that India has finally shut down the base which was its only overseas military facility," Ramesh said.





"This is, without (a) doubt, yet another setback for our strategic diplomacy," he said.





Incidentally, Ayni is around 10 km from Tajikistan's capital Dushanbe, which has a wonderful museum, he pointed out.





One of the most striking and remarkable exhibits there is the Buddha of the Nirvana that is believed to be over 1,500 years old, Ramesh said.





India has wrapped up its operation at a strategic air base in Tajikistan's Ayni following the lapse of a bilateral agreement, people familiar with the matter said this week.





The agreement between the Indian and Tajik governments for the development and joint operation of the airbase ended about four years ago, they said.





India was involved in the development of the Soviet-era airbase, including strengthening its runway fuel depots and an air traffic control facility.





Though India pulled out its personnel and military equipment from the airbase near Dushanbe in 2022, the reason for wrapping up its presence has emerged recently. -- PTI