Andhra temple tragedy: CM Naidu orders full inquiry

20:03

Expressing grief over the stampede at Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple at Kasibugga that claimed nine lives, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday announced that a full-fledged inquiry would be conducted into the incident.





Addressing a gathering in Sri Sathya Sai district, Naidu blamed the organisers for failing to inform the police in advance, which prevented adequate security measures from being made.





"An individual constructed Venkateswara Swamy temple in Kasibugga. Lot of devotees went there to have darshan on the occasion of auspicious Kartika masam (month). He did not inform the police. Had he informed, police protection would have been provided and controlled the crowd. \





Describing the incident as "painful" and "condemnable" the CM said, "... Innocent people lost their lives. We will take this incident seriously. Whoever is responsible, they will be taken into custody and a full-pledged inquiry will be conducted."





He said the tragedy occurred due to lack of orderliness and discipline.





YSRCP chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed deep shock over the tragic stampede at the temple in Srikakulam district.





In a statement, he said it was heartbreaking that nine devotees lost their lives and urged the government to extend support to the bereaved families and provide the best medical care to the injured.





Jagan further criticised the government, alleging that despite repeated tragedies, it has failed to take proper precautions and had shown "utter negligence". -- PTI