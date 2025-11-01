HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
After bathing in Ganga I became vegetarianism: VP

Sat, 01 November 2025
15:50
image
Vice President CP Radhakrishnan has shared that during his first visit to Kashi 25 years ago, he was a non-vegetarian. However, after bathing in the Ganga river, he felt a significant change in himself and adopted vegetarianism.

Radhakrishnan, along with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Friday inaugurated the new satram (lodging facility) constructed by the Sri Kasi Nattukkottai Nagara Satram Managing Society in Varanasi. 

Addressing the programme, Radhakrishnan said, "Dharma may face a crisis temporarily, but it is never permanent. This building bears witness to that. When I first came to Kashi 25 years ago, I was a non-vegetarian.
After bathing in the Ganga, my life changed so much that I adopted vegetarianism." 

Pointing towards the transformation of Kashi, Radhakrishnan said, "There is a vast difference between the Kashi of 25 years ago and the Kashi of today. This transformation has been possible only because of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath." 

The vice president praised the Nagarathar community for their commitment to social service and their ongoing efforts to promote Tamil culture wherever they go. He acknowledged their significant contribution of Rs 60 crore, funded through community donations, for the construction of the satram, calling it a symbol of faith, resilience, and collaboration between different regions.

He emphasised that the Natukottai group's active presence brings together service, religion, and progress. "This building embodies that spirit," he added. 

Talking about the new facility, Radhakrishnan mentioned that it is not just a building but also represents a new chapter in the cultural bond between North and South India.

He expressed that it would further strengthen the centuries-old ties between Tamil Nadu and Kashi, where Tamil scholars, poets, and devotees have long travelled in search of knowledge and spiritual enlightenment. The Kashi Tamil Sangamam has further solidified this bond, he said. 

He noted that this institution was established in 1863 to assist devotees from Tamil Nadu travelling to Kashi, a spirit that endures to this day. 

Referencing the return of the idol of Annapurni Devi and events like the Kashi-Tamil Sangamam, he stated that under the leadership of Modi and Adityanath, a spiritual renaissance is taking place in Kashi.

He also commended the return of the idol of Goddess Annapurani Amman Devi to the Kashi Vishwanath Temple complex. The idol, which had been stolen from the temple in Varanasi over a century ago, was returned to India from Canada in 2021 due to the sustained efforts of the Government of India under Modi's leadership, he said. 

The vice president mentioned that the facility features 76 solar lamps (valued at Rs 1.5 crore), symbolising green energy, which will save approximately Rs 25 lakh annually. -- PTI

