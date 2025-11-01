HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
3 major temple tragedies kill 22 across Andhra in 2025

Sat, 01 November 2025
17:55
Nine people lost their lives in Venkateswara temple disaster
As many as 22 people died and nearly 100 were injured in three major temple tragedies in Andhra Pradesh in 2025, with the Kasibugga temple mishap on Saturday being the latest.
  
The Venkateswara temple disaster at Kasibugga town in Srikakulam district on Saturday claimed nine lives and injured over two dozen others, when a staircase railing collapsed, causing people to fall on one another in a packed crowd.

Before this, seven people were killed in April when a rain-soaked wall collapsed at the Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Simhachalam near Visakhapatnam. 

Earlier in January, six devotees had died and nearly 40 injured during a stampede at Bairagi Patteda in Tirupati, where hundreds had gathered for tickets to the Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam at the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple on Tirumala hills.

In less than a week, Andhra Pradesh has been battered by a series of calamities, which included a bus inferno in Kurnool district that left 19 dead, at least Rs 5,244-crore loss inflicted by cyclonic storm 'Montha' during this week and now the Srikakulam temple tragedy.

The last week of October which extended into November, proved to be one of the deadliest for the southern state in recent times, with natural disasters and temple accidents claiming dozens of lives and leaving widespread destruction. -- PTI

On November 1, most of the star campaigners cancelled their campaign programmes as their helicopters remained grounded at Patna airport due to poor visibility and strong winds.

The stampede occurred at Venkateswara temple in Kasibugga at around 11.30 am.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi, along with MNS, held a protest march in Mumbai against alleged irregularities in the voters list, claiming it favors the ruling BJP. Key leaders participated and addressed a rally highlighting issues like multiple...

'The Old Delhi railway station should be renamed Indraprastha Railway Station. Indira Gandhi International Airport should be renamed Indraprastha Airport. A prominent statue of the Pandavas should be established at key locations in Delhi'

