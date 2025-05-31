HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
When will PM speak up?: Cong on Trump's truce claims

Sat, 31 May 2025
10:24
The Congress on Saturday wondered when Prime Minister Narendra Modi would respond to US President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly given more than an indication that it was he who brokered a truce between India and Pakistan during the latest armed conflict.
   
In a series of posts on X, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh tagged a video clip of Trump to say this is the 11th time in 21 days that Modi's "great friend" claimed he had a role to play in the ceasefire between the two neighbours.
 
"When will the PM speak up?" he asked.
 
Ramesh earlier said, "This is the 9th time in 20 days, across 3 countries and 3 cities. Donaldbhai keeps repeating the same sequence of events of how he got the 4-Day India-Pakistan war to stop - US intervention and the use of the trade instrument to stop nuclear escalation. The equivalence of India and Pakistan gets reiterated yet again."
 
Trump's Commerce Secretary made exactly the same claims in his submission to the New York-based Court of International Trade on May 23, the Congress leader said.
 
"But Donaldbhai's friend Mr. Narendra Modi continues to ignore his claims with absolute silence. Why doesn't the PM speak up?
 
"Is President Trump also doing what Mr. Modi does all the time and so well (i.e., lying)? Or is he speaking even 50% truth?" Ramesh said.
 
The Congress has been urging the government to clarify Trump's claims and object to his hyphenation of India and Pakistan.
 
The government has maintained that issues between India and Pakistan will be resolved bilaterally and without any third-party intervention. -- PTI 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Tiger conservation pioneer Valmik Thapar dies at 73
Diplomatic win for India, Colombia withdraws pro-Pak statement
Diplomatic win for India, Colombia withdraws pro-Pak statement

Tharoor, who is leading the all-party delegation to the Americas during his Bogota visit, had expressed dismay over the South American country's stance during a press conference on Thursday.

In Assam, 79 'Pak sympathisers' held since Pahalgam attack
In Assam, 79 'Pak sympathisers' held since Pahalgam attack

Sarma had earlier said the state-wide crackdown on traitors would continue, and nobody would be spared.

Can't trade with...: Trump repeats India-Pak truce claim
Can't trade with...: Trump repeats India-Pak truce claim

Trump said that leaders in India and Pakistan are "great leaders" and "they understood, and they agreed, and that all stopped".

Rohit, Bumrah Delivered When It Mattered Most!
Rohit, Bumrah Delivered When It Mattered Most!

In the IPL Eliminator against Gujarat Titans on Friday, May 30 2025, Mumbai Indians' seasoned campaigners Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah were the difference-makers, underlining the timeless adage that in cricket, it's the big players...

