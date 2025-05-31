We stopped India, Pak...: Trump repeats truce claim

00:40





"We stopped India and Pakistan from fighting. I believe that could have turned out into a nuclear disaster," Trump said during a press conference in the Oval Office with billionaire Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who is leaving the Trump administration after helming the Department of Government Efficiency.





Trump added that he wants to thank the leaders of India, the leaders of Pakistan, and I want to thank my people also. We talked trade and we said we can't trade with people that are shooting at each other and potentially using nuclear weapons'.





Trump said that leaders in India and Pakistan are great leaders and they understood, and they agreed, and that all stopped.





"We are stopping others from fighting also, because ultimately, we can fight better than anybody. We have the greatest military in the world. We have the greatest leaders in the world," Trump said. -- PTI

