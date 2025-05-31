HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      

We stopped India, Pak...: Trump repeats truce claim

Sat, 31 May 2025
Share:
00:40
image
US President Donald Trump on Friday repeated his claim that he stopped India and Pakistan from fighting and told the two nations that his administration cannot trade with people that are shooting at each other. 

"We stopped India and Pakistan from fighting. I believe that could have turned out into a nuclear disaster," Trump said during a press conference in the Oval Office with billionaire Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who is leaving the Trump administration after helming the Department of Government Efficiency. 

Trump added that he wants to thank the leaders of India, the leaders of Pakistan, and I want to thank my people also. We talked trade and we said we can't trade with people that are shooting at each other and potentially using nuclear weapons'. 

Trump said that leaders in India and Pakistan are great leaders and they understood, and they agreed, and that all stopped. 

"We are stopping others from fighting also, because ultimately, we can fight better than anybody. We have the greatest military in the world. We have the greatest leaders in the world," Trump said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

PIX: MI overpower Titans; face Punjab in Qualifier 2
PIX: MI overpower Titans; face Punjab in Qualifier 2

Mumbai Indians outlasted Gujarat Titans by 20 runs in a high-scoring IPL Eliminator despite a classy effort from Sai Sudharsan.

LIVE! We stopped India, Pak...: Trump repeats truce claim
LIVE! We stopped India, Pak...: Trump repeats truce claim

Diplomatic missions push for decisive anti-terror action
Diplomatic missions push for decisive anti-terror action

All-party parliamentary delegations on Friday met leaders and diplomats from several countries to galvanise international action against terrorists and decisively counter the tactics of those who perpetrate, support and sponsor...

Engineer leaked warship, submarine secrets to Pak: Police
Engineer leaked warship, submarine secrets to Pak: Police

It was found that he had shared information about various warships and submarines to the Pakistani Intelligence Operative, another official said.

Modi's warning to Pak in Kanpuriya lingo draws cheers
Modi's warning to Pak in Kanpuriya lingo draws cheers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the world has seen the power of India's indigenous weapons during Operation Sindoor, which is 'not over yet'.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD