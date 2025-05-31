Sindoor has become symbol of valour: Modi

14:03

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said 'sindoor' has become a symbol of valour following India's response to the Pahalgam terror attack, and warned Pakistan that bullets will be answered with cannon balls.





He also described Operation Sindoor as the biggest and most successful anti-terror operation in the country's history.





"Sindoor has now become a symbol of valour in the country...If you fire bullets, then rest assured that they will be answered with cannon balls," Modi said at the Lokmata Devi Ahilyabai Mahila Sashaktikaran Maha Sammelan here on the occasion of the legendary queen's 300th birth anniversary.





"India is a country of culture and traditions, and sindoor is a symbol of women power in our tradition. Hanuman ji, who is immersed in Ram Bhakti, also sports sindoor. We offer sindoor in Shakti Puja. This sindoor has become a symbol of bravery," he said.





Earlier this month, Indian armed forces carried out missile strikes on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir, including the Jaish-e-Mohammad stronghold of Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba's base Muridke. The military strikes were carried out under Operation Sindoor two weeks after the massacre of 26 civilians in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.





Sindoor or the vermillion mark symbolises the marital status of Hindu women, and its use as the operation's name resonated powerfully in light of the April 22 Pahalgam massacre. In the brutal attack, terrorists targeted and killed men - including newlyweds - after verifying their religious identity.





"In Pahalgam, terrorists not only shed the blood of Indians, but also attacked our culture. They tried to divide our society and the biggest thing is that the terrorists have challenged the women power of India," Modi said. -- PTI