In a high-stakes clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, the Indian Premiere League 2025 Qualifier 2 will witness Punjab Kings taking on Mumbai Indians on June 1 at 7:30 pm.





The head-to-head record between the two sides is narrowly tilted in Mumbai's favor, with 17 wins to Punjab's 16 across 33 encounters.





With a spot in the IPL 2025 final on the line, both teams will be aiming to outshine the other in what promises to be a thrilling contest.