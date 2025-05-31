Over 2,200 Ladki Bahin beneficiaries found to be govt employees: Maha min

09:03

Maharashtra Minister Aditi Tatkare has said that more than 2,200 beneficiaries of the Mukhyamantri Ladki Bahin Yojana were found to be government employees during scrutiny.





In a post on X on Friday, Tatkare said verification of beneficiaries will be a regular process.





"After scrutinising nearly 2 lakh applications, 2,289 government employees were found to be the beneficiaries of the Mukhyamantri Ladki Bahin Yojana. After realising this, such beneficiaries are not being given the benefit of the scheme," the Women and Child Development Minister said.





Tatkare said the government is committed to ensuring that only eligible beneficiaries receive the benefits of the Ladki Bahin Yojana and will continue to scrutinise applications for this.





Ahead of the November 2024 Maharashtra assembly polls, the Mahayuti government in the state launched the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana in August last year, under which eligible women in the age group of 21-65 years are entitled to a monthly assistance of Rs 1,500. Government employees are, however, not eligible for the scheme.





Mahayuti leaders have attributed the resounding success of the ruling alliance in the assembly polls to the Ladki Bahin scheme, but have also admitted that it has put severe strain on the state exchequer. -- PTI