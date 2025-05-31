HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Mega block: WR to cancel 162 Mumbai locals on weekend

Sat, 31 May 2025
A 36-hour major block will be operated on fifth line and yard lines from Saturday afternoon to dismantle an elevated booking office at Kandivali Yard, a Western Railway official said.  

"Suburban and mail express trains will be run on Fast Line during the block that will start at 1 pm on May 31 and end at 1 am in the intervening night of Sunday-Monday. 

"Due to this block, at least 73 suburban local services will remain cancelled on the first day and 89 on the second day," a WR spokesperson said.

The 19418 Ahmedabad-Borivali Express, 19425 Borivali-Nandurbar Express, 19426 Nandurbar-Borivali Express and 19417 Borivali-Ahmedabad Express will be short terminated and originate at Vasai Road station, he added. -- PTI 

