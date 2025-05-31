HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Many feared dead as 5 houses, hotel collapse in Mizoram

Sat, 31 May 2025
11:57
Several people were feared dead after five houses and a hotel collapsed due to landslides triggered by heavy rain in south Mizoram's Lawngtlai town, officials said.

The incident occurred around 10:30 pm on Friday in the border area of Bazar Veng and Chandmary localities in Lawngtlai when the landslides struck the houses and the hotel, they said.

Several people from Myanmar, who were staying at the hotel, were believed to be trapped under the debris, the officials said.

Rescue operation is being carried out by personnel of the State Disaster Response Force (SRDF) and 3rd Indian Reserve Battalion along with volunteers of Young Lai Association (YLA), the largest civil society organisation in Lawngtlai district, they said.

Detailed reports of the incident are awaited, they said.

The northeastern state has been experiencing torrential rain since Friday, triggering landslides and rockfalls at several places. -- PTI 

