Man walking around with sister-in-law's severed head held

18:23

A man was arrested on Saturday in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district after he was found walking around with the severed head of his sister-in-law, police said.





According to a senior police officer, the man was apprehended in Bharatgarh in the district's Basanti area on suspicion of killing his sister-in-law.





Locals alerted the police after they found the man carrying the severed head of his sister-in-law and walking around in the locality, he said.





"Initial probe revealed that the accused had engaged in a scuffle with the woman, who is his sister-in-law, last night. He beheaded the woman with a sickle-like object. We are probing the incident. A forensic team is visiting the place where the crime took place," the police officer said.





The body of the woman has been sent for post-mortem, he said, adding that the weapon was also seized from the accused. -- PTI