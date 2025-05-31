HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Man killed, another injured as car parking lift collapses at Mumbai

Sat, 31 May 2025
Share:
15:51
Representative image
Representative image
A man died and another suffered injuries after a car parking lift collapsed at a 21-storey residential building in Mumbai's Borivali West area on Saturday, civic officials said. 

The accident took place around 11 am at Prathamesh Building, located on Link Road, said the Mumbai Fire Brigade.

The car lift plunged into a 7-metre-deep pit, trapping two persons, said an official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The victims, Shubham Madamlal Dhuri (30) and Sunjeet Yadav (45), were rescued by firefighters and rushed to the nearby BMC-run Shatabdi Hospital, a civic official said. 

"As per the information received from the hospital's attending medical officer, Dhuri was declared 'brought dead'. Yadav, who sustained a head injury, is in a stable condition," he said.

Further investigation into the incident is underway, the official added. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

Jets being downed not important...: CDS on Op Sindoor losses
Jets being downed not important...: CDS on Op Sindoor losses

"Absolutely incorrect," Gen Chauhan said when asked about Pakistan's claim of shooting down six Indian jets during Operation Sindoor.

LIVE! Instagram influencer arrested over post on Op Sindoor
LIVE! Instagram influencer arrested over post on Op Sindoor

Op Sindoor biggest, most successful anti-terror mission': PM
Op Sindoor biggest, most successful anti-terror mission': PM

"In Pahalgam, terrorists not only shed the blood of Indians, but also attacked our culture. They tried to divide our society and the biggest thing is that the terrorists have challenged the women power of India," Modi said.

Rename Churchgate station after...: Dhangar leader
Rename Churchgate station after...: Dhangar leader

Talking about the demand for renaming Churchgate station, Shendage asked, "There is neither any church nor any gate here, so why retain the name Churchgate?"

Nearly 3,000 Covid cases, 7 deaths reported in India
Nearly 3,000 Covid cases, 7 deaths reported in India

Kerala leads with 1,147 active cases, and reconciliation of mortality figures is ongoing. Bihar is awaiting daily Covid-19 updates.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD