Follow Rediff on:      
Kerala MLA breaks open 'attached house'

Sat, 31 May 2025
20:48
Karunagappally MLA C R Mahesh
A Kerala legislator on Saturday broke open a house, allegedly attached by a private financial firm, to help a family take essential documents and medicine in Karunagappally in this southern district.

The firm attached the two-storied house and locked the building on May 30 when its owners were away.

The action was taken as they allegedly failed to repay the amount which they had taken from the bank some years ago.

Karunagappally MLA C R Mahesh on Saturday broke its lock open using a hammer and chisel in the presence of its owners and mediapersons.

Later, he asked the family members, including women, to get inside the house and take essential articles, including clothes, medicines and necessary documents like certificates and Aadhaar cards.

"The family was not even informed by the private financial firm that they were attaching the house. All their essential articles, including ration card and Aadhaar card, were inside the building," Mahesh told reporters in Kollam.

He said a woman member of the family was suffering from some serious eye-related issues and even her medicine was inside the house.

Stating that attaching the house without informing its owners was an act of 'cruelty', he said the financial firm management should have done it after ensuring that they were shifted to a safer place.

The local authorities also should have been informed about it, Mahesh said. 

After the family came out after taking their essential articles and medicine, the MLA locked up the house as it was done by the financial institution.

The private firm authorities were yet to react on the matter.   -- PTI

