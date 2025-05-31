HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Instagram influencer arrested over post on Op Sindoor

Sat, 31 May 2025
Share:
16:03
image
Kolkata police has arrested a female Instagram influencer, who allegedly uploaded a video with communal comments, claiming Bollywood actors were silence on Operation Sindoor, a source said on Saturday.
   
The woman, enrolled in Pune's Law University, was arrested from Gurugram.
 
According to the local police sources, Sharmishtha Panoli was arrested for making a post on Instagram in which alleged that the Hindi film actors were silent on Operation Sindoor.
 
The post was disapproved of by many, who trolled her and wrote threatening messages in the comments. 
 
The backlash forced her to delete the video and issue an apology.
 
But by then, a complaint had been filed against her in Kolkata, followed by notices to her and her family. 
 
When she decamped with her family, a court issued an arrest warrant against her. She was arrested from Gurugram on Friday night.
 
"Several attempts were made to send legal notices to Panoli and her family but they disappeared. After that the police placed the matter before the court. The court issued her arrest warrant and on Friday night Kolkata Police arrested him from Gurugram," an officer from Kolkata police said. -- PTI  

TOP STORIES

Jets being downed not important...: CDS on Op Sindoor losses
Jets being downed not important...: CDS on Op Sindoor losses

"Absolutely incorrect," Gen Chauhan said when asked about Pakistan's claim of shooting down six Indian jets during Operation Sindoor.

LIVE! Instagram influencer arrested over post on Op Sindoor
LIVE! Instagram influencer arrested over post on Op Sindoor

Op Sindoor biggest, most successful anti-terror mission': PM
Op Sindoor biggest, most successful anti-terror mission': PM

"In Pahalgam, terrorists not only shed the blood of Indians, but also attacked our culture. They tried to divide our society and the biggest thing is that the terrorists have challenged the women power of India," Modi said.

Rename Churchgate station after...: Dhangar leader
Rename Churchgate station after...: Dhangar leader

Talking about the demand for renaming Churchgate station, Shendage asked, "There is neither any church nor any gate here, so why retain the name Churchgate?"

Nearly 3,000 Covid cases, 7 deaths reported in India
Nearly 3,000 Covid cases, 7 deaths reported in India

Kerala leads with 1,147 active cases, and reconciliation of mortality figures is ongoing. Bihar is awaiting daily Covid-19 updates.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD