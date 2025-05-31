HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
In Pak, nobody seems to be in control: Salman Khurshid

Sat, 31 May 2025
image
Former Minister of External Affairs and Congress leader Salman Khurshid on Friday noted that violations continued on the Pakistani side, suggesting a lack of control over its military actions even after a ceasefire was reached. 
 
In Indonesia, Khurshid, a member of the all-party delegation, highlighted the apparent chaos within Pakistan, citing factions within the army vying for power and the civilian government's lack of control. Despite this, he praised India's restraint and patience in the face of such challenges.
 
"But the shelling across the border and the LoC continued for at least three or four hours. There were violations of the ceasefire once again, making it very clear that in Pakistan, nobody seems to be in control. The civilian government doesn't seem to be in control. There are factions within the army, each vying with each other to become powerful. Nevertheless, we showed restraint and patience," added Khurshid.
 
 Khurshid clarified that India did not initiate contact with Pakistan, but rather received a call from Pakistan's DGMO for cessation of hostilities during Operation Sindoor.
 
The all-party delegation member explained that India stopped its actions when Pakistan's DGMO requested for cessation of hostilities and India refrained from further attacks, dismissing claims as "complete hogwash."
 
"Because one of you asked, why did we stop? It's complete hogwash for anyone to say that we called them (Pakistan) first. Why would we call them first? Who was at the receiving end by the time the calls were made? It is more than clear to everybody that the call came from the DGMO of Pakistan to the DGMO of India. And we stopped when they said 'Let's stop'... And we then didn't send any further attacks on them," he said while interacting with the Indian community in Jakarta, addressing questions about India's response to Pakistan's actions.
 
Khurshid emphasised India's aspirations to greatness and stressed that no one should distract India from its path to achieving this goal.
 
"India is waiting to be great. Nobody distract us or interfere with that passage of ours. That is why it is important for us to show our strength," said the Congress leader.
 
Khurshid urged Pakistan to understand India's demand to give up terrorism, highlighting the importance of showing strength. He emphasized that India's message is clear and united, transcending party lines. -- ANI

