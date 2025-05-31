In 1947, Pak was ahead of us, but today...: CDS

12:42

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan said India today is ahead of Pakistan on all fronts despite greater diversity than the neighbouring country due to its long-term strategy.

At the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, CDS Chauhan noted that both countries gained independence at the same time, and Pakistan was ahead of India in various metrics, including social, economic, and GDP per capita, but today, New Delhi is ahead of them.

"Now, on the India-Pakistan relationship, we are not operating without a strategy. When we gained independence in 1947, Pakistan was ahead of us on every metric: social, economic, and GDP per capita. Today, India is ahead on all fronts: economic performance, human development, and social harmony, despite our greater diversity. That didn't happen by accident; it's a result of long-term strategy," he said.

"Diplomatically, we've reached out like in 2014 when the PM (Narendra Modi) invited Nawaz Sharif. But it takes two hands to clap. If all we get in return is hostility, then disengagement may itself be a sound strategy for now," CDS Chauhan added.

CDS General Anil Chauhan also interacted with Admiral Samuel J Paparo, Commander of US INDOPACOM, USA, reinforcing defence ties.

Their discussions centred on Operation Sindoor, strengthening military-to-military cooperation and opportunities to foster collaboration in the Indo-Pacific, in the backdrop of the dynamic regional security landscape.

Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to address emerging security challenges and deepen strategic ties.