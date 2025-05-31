HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

If children have Covid symptoms don't send them to school: K'taka govt

Sat, 31 May 2025
Share:
13:20
Representative image
Representative image
In view of the Covid-19 situation in the state and the reopening of schools, Karnataka government, in a circular, has asked parents not to send their children to school, if they have fever, cough, cold and other symptoms.

The Commissioner, Health and Family Welfare has issued the circular late for precautions to be taken in government and private schools, as instructed during the Covid-19 situation review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Siddaramaiahheld on May 26.

"If fever, cough, cold and other symptoms are found in school children, do not send the children to school and follow appropriate treatment and care measures as per doctor's advice," the circular, issued late on Friday, said.

It instructs for sending children to school only after complete cure. 

If children come to school with fever, cough, cold and other symptoms, inform their parents and send them back to home, the Health Department further said that if these symptoms are found among the school teachers and non-teaching staff, they should be advised to follow appropriate precautionary measures.

It also calls for ensuring adherence to precautionary measures like hand hygiene, cough etiquette and other Covid 19 Appropriate Behavior (CAB).
"Overall, strict adherence to Covid-19 precautionary measures has been instructed in the interest of the health of school children," it added.

As of Friday evening 234 Covid active cases have been reported in the state. Three patients with the infection, who had other comorbidities, have died since January 1. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! In 1947, Pak was ahead of us, but today...: CDS
LIVE! In 1947, Pak was ahead of us, but today...: CDS

Nearly 3,000 Covid cases, 7 deaths reported in India
Nearly 3,000 Covid cases, 7 deaths reported in India

Kerala leads with 1,147 active cases, and reconciliation of mortality figures is ongoing. Bihar is awaiting daily Covid-19 updates.

Deal I'm most proud of...: Trump repeats India-Pak truce claim
Deal I'm most proud of...: Trump repeats India-Pak truce claim

Trump said that leaders in India and Pakistan are "great leaders" and "they understood, and they agreed, and that all stopped".

India's 'Tiger Man' Valmik Thapar dies at 73
India's 'Tiger Man' Valmik Thapar dies at 73

Thapar had strong reservations about Project Cheetah, India's initiative to reintroduce African cheetahs into the wild. He argued that India does not have the necessary habitat or prey base to support free-ranging cheetahs and that the...

Diplomatic win for India, Colombia withdraws pro-Pak statement
Diplomatic win for India, Colombia withdraws pro-Pak statement

Tharoor, who is leading the all-party delegation to the Americas during his Bogota visit, had expressed dismay over the South American country's stance during a press conference on Thursday.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD