Govt misled nation: Kharge after CDS' remarks

Sat, 31 May 2025
18:54
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday accused the government of misleading the nation on the India-Pakistan conflict and demanded holding a special session of Parliament immediately, following Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan's acknowledgement of aircraft loss in the hostilities.

General Chouhan, however, dismissed as 'absolutely incorrect' Islamabad's claim of downing six Indian jets.

In a post on X, Kharge said his party demands a comprehensive review of India's defence preparedness by an independent expert committee, on the lines of the survey done by the Kargil Review Committee.

"In the wake of the remarks made by the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) in Singapore in an interview, there are some very important questions that need to be asked. These can only be done if a special session of the Parliament is immediately convened," he said.

"The Modi Government has misled the nation. The fog of war is now clearing."

The Congress chief said the IAF pilots risked their lives fighting the enemy, and 'suffered some losses but our pilots were safe'.

He was referring to General Chauhan's interview in which the CDS said that 'we made, remedy it, rectify it, and then implement it again after two days and flew all our jets again, targeting at long range'.

The Congress president said his party salutes their resolute courage and bravery.

However, a comprehensive strategic review is the need of the hour, he asserted.  -- PTI

