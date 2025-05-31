Govt employees should not take benefit under Ladki Bahin scheme: Bawankule

20:12

Maharashtra revenue minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Saturday said government employees should not take the benefit of the Ladki Bahin Yojana for women.





Under this flagship scheme of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government, eligible women get Rs 1,500 per month.





Responding to reports that some women government employees were found to be among its beneficiaries even though they are not eligible, the minister said, "This scheme is for poor women. Those working in government and earning a salary should not take advantage of it. Some employees have wrongly taken Rs 1,500 under the scheme."





The government will recover the money from such women and some departments have already started inquiries, said Bawankule who also heads the state BJP unit.





On Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar chief Sharad Pawar's statement about some people in his party wanting a merger with the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party, he said, "As per my information, there is no such discussion going on (between the two NCP factions). State NCP chief Sunil Tatkare also said the same thing. So, there is no need to comment and create confusion."





The Ajit Pawar-led NCP is a part of the BJP-led coalition. -- PTI