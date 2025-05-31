HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Expert team recovers shipwreck container washed ashore in Kanyakumari

Sat, 31 May 2025
12:21
An expert team from Gujarat recovered a container from the shipwreck of Liberian vessel MSC Elsa 3, that was washed ashore in Kanyakumari district in Tamil Nadu, an official said on Saturday.

The container washed ashore at Vaniyakudi fishing village, about one km from Colachel, according to the official. 

The container was hauled up onto the shore by a team from Gujarat which also included experts from the Marine Engineering Resources Centre, Porbandar, and those from district fisheries department officials.

Kanyakumari district Collector R Alagumeena, who coordinated the operation, visited the location on May 30. She said teams drawn from various departments including Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board and Fisheries Department and Fire and Rescue Services department were actively engaged in clearing the coastal villages of the plastic nurdles that got washed ashore after the Liberian container cargo ship sank off Alappuzha in Kerala on May 24.

The tiny plastic nurdles were found along the coastal fishing hamlets in Enayampuththenthurai, Vallavilai and Eravipuththanthurai near Kanyakumari coast on May 28.

The district administration followed the protocol shared by the Kerala government, she said.

A fisheries official said cashew nuts, logs and other debris from the sunken cargo vessel were also washed ashore as the coastal district is in close proximity to Kerala.

The vessel reportedly contained hazardous materials among the other things, it was said.

The administration has established a 24x7 control room at the collectorate to assist the locals.

Appealing to the people not to panic, the Collector said steps were on to clear the coastal areas of any material that caused environmental concerns. -- PTI

