HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Diplomatic win: Colombia withdraws pro-Pak statement

Sat, 31 May 2025
Share:
08:31
image
In a significant accomplishment for India in its global outreach effort to expose Pakistan and to convey its zero tolerance against terrorism, Colombia, which earlier in its statement sympathised with Pakistan over the loss of lives, has now withdrawn its statement. 
 
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, who is leading the all-party delegation to the Americas during his Bogota visit, expressed dismay over the South American country's stance during a press conference on Thursday. He said that India was disappointed with the Colombian government for expressing condolences over the loss of lives in Pakistan during Operation Sindoor, rather than sympathising with the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack.
 
"We were a little disappointed in the reaction of the Colombian government, which apparently expressed heartfelt condolences on the loss of lives in Pakistan after the Indian strikes, rather than sympathising with the victims of terrorism," said Tharoor. 
 
"We will say to our friends in Colombia, there can be no equivalence between those who dispatch terrorists and those who resist them. There can be no equivalence between those who attack and those who defend. We are only exercising our right of self-defence, and if there is any misunderstanding here, on this core, we are here to dispel any such misunderstanding", he added. 
 
While speaking with ANI on Friday, after the Indian delegation met with the Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs of Colombia, Rosa Yolanda Villavicencio in Bogota, said that "we are very confident with the explanation that we received today and the detailed information that we now have regarding the real situation, the conflict, and what happened in Kashmir, we can also continue the dialogue...". 
 
Appreciating Colombian position on the matter after explaining India's view and position, Tharoor said that "The Vice Minister very graciously mentioned that they have withdrawn the statement that we had expressed concern about and that they fully understand our position on the matter, which is something we really value." -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Diplomatic win: Colombia withdraws pro-Pak statement
LIVE! Diplomatic win: Colombia withdraws pro-Pak statement

Engineer leaked warship, submarine secrets to Pak: Police
Engineer leaked warship, submarine secrets to Pak: Police

It was found that he had shared information about various warships and submarines to the Pakistani Intelligence Operative, another official said.

DGCA gives IndiGo 3-month ultimatum on Turkish plane lease
DGCA gives IndiGo 3-month ultimatum on Turkish plane lease

The development also comes against the backdrop of Turkiye backing Pakistan and condemning India's strikes on terror camps in the neighbouring country earlier this month.

PIX: MI overpower Titans; face Punjab in Qualifier 2
PIX: MI overpower Titans; face Punjab in Qualifier 2

Mumbai Indians outlasted Gujarat Titans by 20 runs in a high-scoring IPL Eliminator despite a classy effort from Sai Sudharsan.

BJP trashes reports of distributing sindoor to women
BJP trashes reports of distributing sindoor to women

No politician should use such language, the Bharatiya Janata Party said on Friday as it chastised West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her choice of words targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD