Did India lose fighter jets in Op Sindoor? CDS says...

Sat, 31 May 2025
15:05
Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan on Saturday dismissed Pakistan's claim of downing six Indian fighter jets during Operation Sindoor as "absolutely incorrect".

"I think what is important is that, not the jets being down, but why they were being down," General Anil Chauhan said in an interview with Bloomberg TV while attending the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore.

"The good part is that we are able to understand the tactical mistake which we made, remedy it, rectify it, and then implement it again after two days and flew all our jets again, targeting at long range," he added. 

"Why they were down, what mistakes were made - that are important," General Chauhan said when asked about the fighter jets. "Numbers are not important," he added.

TOP STORIES

Jets being downed not important...: CDS on Op Sindoor losses
"Absolutely incorrect," Gen Chauhan said when asked about Pakistan's claim of shooting down six Indian jets during Operation Sindoor.

LIVE! Instagram influencer arrested over post on Op Sindoor
Op Sindoor biggest, most successful anti-terror mission': PM
"In Pahalgam, terrorists not only shed the blood of Indians, but also attacked our culture. They tried to divide our society and the biggest thing is that the terrorists have challenged the women power of India," Modi said.

Rename Churchgate station after...: Dhangar leader
Talking about the demand for renaming Churchgate station, Shendage asked, "There is neither any church nor any gate here, so why retain the name Churchgate?"

Nearly 3,000 Covid cases, 7 deaths reported in India
Kerala leads with 1,147 active cases, and reconciliation of mortality figures is ongoing. Bihar is awaiting daily Covid-19 updates.

