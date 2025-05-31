Did India lose fighter jets in Op Sindoor? CDS says...

15:05

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan on Saturday dismissed Pakistan's claim of downing six Indian fighter jets during Operation Sindoor as "absolutely incorrect".





"I think what is important is that, not the jets being down, but why they were being down," General Anil Chauhan said in an interview with Bloomberg TV while attending the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore.





"The good part is that we are able to understand the tactical mistake which we made, remedy it, rectify it, and then implement it again after two days and flew all our jets again, targeting at long range," he added.





"Why they were down, what mistakes were made - that are important," General Chauhan said when asked about the fighter jets. "Numbers are not important," he added.