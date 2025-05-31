HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Court rejects Rahul's plea seeking info on Savarkar grand-nephew's lineage

Sat, 31 May 2025
Share:
15:34
image
A court in Pune on Saturday rejected Rahul Gandhi's application seeking details of the maternal lineage of Satyaki Savarkar, the grand-nephew of V D Savarkar, over his defamation complaint filed against the Congress leader for his alleged objectionable remarks against the Hindutva ideologue.
  
Judicial Magistrate (First Class) Amol Shinde dismissed the application, observing that the case pertains to an alleged defamatory speech made by Gandhi in London and not to the family tree of late Himani Ashok Savarkar, the mother of Satyaki Savarkar.

Himani Savarkar was the daughter of Gopal Vinayak Godse, the younger brother of Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse. 

Gandhi, through his counsel Milind Pawar, had submitted that while the complainant had provided details of his paternal ancestry while filing the complaint, his maternal lineage had not been disclosed. The defence argued that this information was crucial for the hearing.

"The case is not related to or disputed on the family tree of late Himani Ashok Savarkar. Therefore, this court does not find any merit in the application of the accused. There is also no need to send the matter for further investigation," the court said in its order.

Meanwhile, the court also rejected Satyaki Savarkar's application seeking cancellation of Gandhi's bail, stating that the grounds cited were not sufficient to warrant such action.

Savarkar had alleged in his plea that the case is already posted for recording of plea of the accused since January 10, 2025, but the latter is not recording his plea on one pretext or another and adopting delaying tactics. - PTI

TOP STORIES

Jets being downed not important...: CDS on Op Sindoor losses
Jets being downed not important...: CDS on Op Sindoor losses

"Absolutely incorrect," Gen Chauhan said when asked about Pakistan's claim of shooting down six Indian jets during Operation Sindoor.

LIVE! Instagram influencer arrested over post on Op Sindoor
LIVE! Instagram influencer arrested over post on Op Sindoor

Op Sindoor biggest, most successful anti-terror mission': PM
Op Sindoor biggest, most successful anti-terror mission': PM

"In Pahalgam, terrorists not only shed the blood of Indians, but also attacked our culture. They tried to divide our society and the biggest thing is that the terrorists have challenged the women power of India," Modi said.

Rename Churchgate station after...: Dhangar leader
Rename Churchgate station after...: Dhangar leader

Talking about the demand for renaming Churchgate station, Shendage asked, "There is neither any church nor any gate here, so why retain the name Churchgate?"

Nearly 3,000 Covid cases, 7 deaths reported in India
Nearly 3,000 Covid cases, 7 deaths reported in India

Kerala leads with 1,147 active cases, and reconciliation of mortality figures is ongoing. Bihar is awaiting daily Covid-19 updates.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD