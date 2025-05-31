Bomb threat at Jaipur hotel with 3 ministers turns out hoax

15:33

Two high-end hotels in Jaipur were promptly evacuated on Saturday after they received bomb threats through email, an official said. Three Rajasthan ministers were in one of the hotels when the threat was made.

The bomb threat at the Holiday Inn Hotel later turned out to be a hoax while a security sweep at the Raffles Hotel was underway.





Minister of State for Home Jawahar Singh Bedham, Skills, Employment and Entrepreneurship Minister K K Vishnoi, and Minister of State for Cooperatives Gautam Dak were attending an event at Holiday Inn Hotel when it received the threat.





Police officials said Bedham was informed about the threat, and he immediately instructed people to evacuate the hotel. All three ministers left the premises soon after, they said.





Additional DCP (South) Lalit Sharma said that bomb and dog squads conducted a thorough search of the hotel, but no explosives or suspicious materials were found.





Shortly after, the Raffles Hotel on Delhi Road received a similar threat. An Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and bomb squad teams were rushed to the spot and the hotel was evacuated. -- PTI