Banks' Gold Loan Growth Doubles

Growth in gold loans by commercial banks rose sharply by 119.6 per cent to Rs 2.23 trillion in April from Rs 1.02 trillion in the year-ago period, driven by a rise in gold prices.





Sequentially, gold loan growth was 6.9 per cent in April, the Reserve Bank of India data showed.





The gold prices increased by 31.6 per cent to Rs 93,983 per 10 gram in April against Rs 71,423 in the year-ago period, according to India Bullion and Jewellers Association data.





Due to the sharp rise in gold prices, the average gold loan size has increased up to Rs 1.2 lakh from Rs 70,000 in the past couple of years. Loan-to-value ratio in gold loan is at 75 per cent.





The RBI stated earlier that growth in retail loans moderated to 14.5 per cent Y-o-Y in April compared to 17 per cent a year ago, despite primarily due to a slowdown in vehicle loans and credit card outstanding.





Credit card outstanding was down 10.6 per cent Y-o-Y in April as against 23 per cent a year ago.





Vehicle loan growth was down to 8.8 per cent Y-o-Y as opposed to 17.2 per cent last year.





Credit growth to agriculture and allied activities was down to 9.2 per cent in April.





Credit to industry grew 6.7 per cent Y-o-Y compared to 6.9 per cent in the same period a year ago.





Credit growth to the services sector moderated down to 11.2 per cent in April 2025 as against 19.5 per cent a year ago.





primarily due to decelerated growth in credit to non-banking financial companies (NBFCs).





Growth in credit to NBFCs dropped to 2.9 per cent Y-o-Y in April 2025 as against 15.3 per cent in April 2024.





Credit growth to trade and computer software segments remained elevated.