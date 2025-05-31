HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
All 7 NCP MLAs in Nagaland join NDPP

Sat, 31 May 2025
All seven Nationalist Congress Party MLAs in Nagaland joined the ruling Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party on Saturday, giving the CM Neiphiu Rio-led party an absolute majority in the 60-member assembly.

With this merger, the NDPP's tally increased from 25 to 32.

The NCP's Nagaland unit had sided with the Ajit Pawar-led faction after the party split.

The NCP emerged as the third-largest party in the state in the 2023 assembly elections, after the NDPP and its ally Bharatiya Janata Party, which won 12 seats.

According to an order issued by Speaker Sharingain Longkumer, the seven MLAs presented themselves and submitted formal letters, stating their decision to merge with the NDPP.

These MLAs are Namri Nchang of Tening, Picto Shohe of Atoizu, Y Mhonbemo Humtsoe of Wokha Town, Y Mankhao Konyak of Mon Town, A Pongshi Phom of Longleng, P Longon of Noklak, and S Toiho Yeptho of Suruhoto.

The speaker noted that the merger met the constitutional requirement under the Tenth Schedule.  -- PTI

