HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Why Has UP Govt Acquired Land Worth 5,500 Cr?

Fri, 30 May 2025
Share:
13:12
image
Uttar Pradesh has acquired land worth more than 5,500 crore nearby key expressways to bolster the state's vision of becoming a trillion dollar economy by 2029. So far, the UP Expressway Industrial Development Authority has acquired 3,827 hectares from farmers for developing industrial hubs dedicated to different sectors. 

"The land parcels have been acquired in the periphery of major expressway projects in UP including Ganga Expressway, Bundelkhand Expressway, Agra-Lucknow Expressway, Purvanchal Expressway and Gorakhpur Link Expressway," a senior official said. 

The Yogi Adityanath government has envisioned the acquisition of more than 5,000 hectares of land near these expressways for developing industrial corridors. The process of land acquisition would continue, since only 70 per cent of the approved land has been taken so far.

The acquired parcels pertain to around 20,000 landowners who have been compensated for the initiative, which is deemed vital for industrial growth and job creations.

Virendra Singh Rawat/Business Standard

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 'If Navy had acted in Op Sindoor, Pak would have split'
LIVE! 'If Navy had acted in Op Sindoor, Pak would have split'

BJP's 'Gabbar' reply to T'gana CM's 'Rafales shot down' claim
BJP's 'Gabbar' reply to T'gana CM's 'Rafales shot down' claim

Reddy alleged that contracts worth thousands of crores were awarded to people close to Modi, who then purchased Rafale aircraft.

'We're Winning The War Against Terrorism'
'We're Winning The War Against Terrorism'

'We've moved from thousands killed yearly in Jammu and Kashmir to 127 last year.''Cross-border terrorism in Kashmir is being solved. We are winning it.'

Man arrested for threatening to kill Modi during Bihar visit
Man arrested for threatening to kill Modi during Bihar visit

Modi arrived in Patna on Thursday on a two-day visit to Bihar.

Will rivers in India, Nepal go dry?
Will rivers in India, Nepal go dry?

More than twice as much global glacier mass will remain if countries restrict temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius, compared to the warming level of 2.7 degrees Celsius resulting from the current policies, says a new study released.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD