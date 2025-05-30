Why Has UP Govt Acquired Land Worth 5,500 Cr?

13:12





"The land parcels have been acquired in the periphery of major expressway projects in UP including Ganga Expressway, Bundelkhand Expressway, Agra-Lucknow Expressway, Purvanchal Expressway and Gorakhpur Link Expressway," a senior official said.





The Yogi Adityanath government has envisioned the acquisition of more than 5,000 hectares of land near these expressways for developing industrial corridors. The process of land acquisition would continue, since only 70 per cent of the approved land has been taken so far.







The acquired parcels pertain to around 20,000 landowners who have been compensated for the initiative, which is deemed vital for industrial growth and job creations.

Uttar Pradesh has acquired land worth more than 5,500 crore nearby key expressways to bolster the state's vision of becoming a trillion dollar economy by 2029. So far, the UP Expressway Industrial Development Authority has acquired 3,827 hectares from farmers for developing industrial hubs dedicated to different sectors.