White House vows to fight SC ruling on Trump tariff

09:21





The administration is demanding that the decision be suspendedWhite House Press Secretary Karine Leavitt declared, "We will win this battle in court", in a press briefing and said the administration is working to "tackle rogue judges."





When asked why other countries would continue trade negotiations amid the legal uncertainty, she said the U.S. trade ambassador had heard from countries that morning confirming their intention to continue working with the United States.





During a Thursday briefing, Leavitt also informed reporters that U.S. President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba spoke by phone on Thursday, exchanging views on tariff-related issues.





The press secretary added that members of the president's cabinet--Secretary Lutnick, Secretary Bessent, and Ambassador Jamieson Greer--have been in contact with their counterparts worldwide to signal that the United States remains committed to negotiations.





"Countries around the world have faith in the negotiator in chief, President Donald J. Trump. And they also probably see how ridiculous this ruling is, and they understand the administration is going to win," Leavitt said. "And we intend to win. We already filed an emergency appeal, and we expect to fight this battle all the way to the Supreme Court," the press secretary asserted. -- ANI

