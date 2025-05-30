HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

White House vows to fight SC ruling on Trump tariff

Fri, 30 May 2025
Share:
09:21
image
The Trump administration has threatened to escalate its tariffs dispute to the Supreme Court after a court ruling overturned many of the president's new import duties. 

The administration is demanding that the decision be suspendedWhite House Press Secretary Karine Leavitt declared, "We will win this battle in court", in a press briefing and said the administration is working to "tackle rogue judges."

When asked why other countries would continue trade negotiations amid the legal uncertainty, she said the U.S. trade ambassador had heard from countries that morning confirming their intention to continue working with the United States.

During a Thursday briefing, Leavitt also informed reporters that U.S. President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba spoke by phone on Thursday, exchanging views on tariff-related issues.

The press secretary added that members of the president's cabinet--Secretary Lutnick, Secretary Bessent, and Ambassador Jamieson Greer--have been in contact with their counterparts worldwide to signal that the United States remains committed to negotiations.

"Countries around the world have faith in the negotiator in chief, President Donald J. Trump. And they also probably see how ridiculous this ruling is, and they understand the administration is going to win," Leavitt said. "And we intend to win. We already filed an emergency appeal, and we expect to fight this battle all the way to the Supreme Court," the press secretary asserted. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! White House vows to fight SC ruling on Trump tariff
LIVE! White House vows to fight SC ruling on Trump tariff

'Spent 90 days in Pak, met ISI officials': Man held for spying
'Spent 90 days in Pak, met ISI officials': Man held for spying

The accused, identified as Kasim (34), had travelled to Pakistan twice -- first in August 2024 and again in March 2025 -- and stayed there for about 90 days, they said.

History books say Akbar married Jodha, but...: Raj guv
History books say Akbar married Jodha, but...: Raj guv

The governor's comments rekindle the debate over the historical account of the marriage between Amer ruler Bharmal's daughter and Akbar in 1569.

'Whole World Is Under A Cloud Of Uncertainty'
'Whole World Is Under A Cloud Of Uncertainty'

The CII Business Summit 2025's inaugural session witnessed a rousing standing ovation and a felicitation ceremony for the defence top brass sending a strong message about India's rising military industrial complex and hghlghting that...

The 17 Girls India Will Never Forget
The 17 Girls India Will Never Forget

Barely out of their teens, the first batch of girls will graduate alongside 300 male cadets from the National Defence Academy.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD