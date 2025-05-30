HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Terror like serpent, will drag it out of hole: PM

Fri, 30 May 2025
15:20
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday likened terror to a serpent, saying, "if it raises its hood again, it will be dragged out of its hole and trampled", and asserted that the Indian armed forces have reduced to rubble the hideouts of those who had masterminded the Pahalgam attack, sitting in Pakistan. 

Addressing a rally in Bihar's Karakat, around 140 km from the state capital, the Prime Minister said Operation Sindoor was "just an arrow in the quiver" of India and reiterated that the fight against terror was "neither over, nor has it come to a halt". 

Recalling his rally in Madhubani district last month, he said, "I had come to Bihar a day after the dastardly attack in Pahalgam, where many of our sisters had lost their husbands. I had promised that the perpetrators would get a punishment that they could not even dream of. Today, I am back in Bihar, after having delivered on the promise." 

"The power of sindoor (vermilion) worn by India's daughters was witnessed by Pakistan and the entire world. Terrorists used to feel secure under the protection of the Pakistani army. But we brought them to their knees. We also destroyed Pakistan's airbases and their military establishments. This is new India (Naya Bharat), and its power is there for all to behold," the Prime Minister said. 

The enemy must realise that Operation Sindoor was "just an arrow in our quiver. The war on terror is neither over nor has it come to a halt", he asserted. "If terror tries to raise its hood again, it will be dragged out of its hole and trampled," he added. 

The PM's averment assumes significance in the backdrop of criticism from some opposition parties that the government agreed to a "ceasefire" under pressure from the Donald Trump administration in the US. -- PTI

