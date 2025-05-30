'Six Pahalgam terrorists may join BJP'

Yesterday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said 'Operation Sindoor' was far from over and warned that India would continue to exact a heavy price on those who sponsor terrorism, asserting that Pakistan has already been hit "three times inside its home."

A fresh political storm also erupted on Thursday after Congress leader Jairam Ramesh controversially likened the free movement of Pahalgam terrorists to that of Indian MPs traveling abroad, drawing sharp criticism from the BJP.





Jairam Ramesh accused the government of targeting the Congress while allowing terrorists involved in multiple attacks to remain at large. These terrorists from Pahalgam were involved in four attacks and are still roaming freely. Our MPs are roaming, and terrorists are also roaming. Were raising these questions seriously, he said.





"They do not answer these questions. The BJP only targets the Congress party. Their attack is on the Congress party; it should be on the terrorists. Action should be taken against Pakistan. The terrorists should be arrested. The missiles that are being launched every day are being launched against the Congress party," he added.