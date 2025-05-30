HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
'Six Pahalgam terrorists may join BJP'

Fri, 30 May 2025
14:51
Sanjay Raut
Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut says, "The six terrorists of the Pahalgam attack are not being caught because one day you might get a press note from the BJP office saying those six people have joined the BJP." 

Yesterday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said 'Operation Sindoor' was far from over and warned that India would continue to exact a heavy price on those who sponsor terrorism, asserting that Pakistan has already been hit "three times inside its home."

A fresh political storm also erupted on Thursday after Congress leader Jairam Ramesh controversially likened the free movement of Pahalgam terrorists to that of Indian MPs traveling abroad, drawing sharp criticism from the BJP.

Jairam Ramesh accused the government of targeting the Congress while allowing terrorists involved in multiple attacks to remain at large. These terrorists from Pahalgam were involved in four attacks and are still roaming freely. Our MPs are roaming, and terrorists are also roaming. Were raising these questions seriously, he said.

"They do not answer these questions. The BJP only targets the Congress party. Their attack is on the Congress party; it should be on the terrorists. Action should be taken against Pakistan. The terrorists should be arrested. The missiles that are being launched every day are being launched against the Congress party," he added.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Terror like serpent, will drag it out of hole: PM
Pakistan would have been split in 4 parts if...: Rajnath
In an interaction with naval warriors on board aircraft carrier INS Vikrant off Goa, Singh sent a stern warning to Islamabad saying India will not hesitate to use the methods to deal with terrorism that Pakistan cannot even think of.

They Took The Tiranga Around The World
Lieutenant Commanders Roopa A and Dilna K from the Indian Navy have stamped India's name on the high seas.

Ankita Bhandari murder case: 3 get life imprisonment
Pulkit Arya is the son of former BJP leader Vinod Arya. As soon as the matter came to light, the party showed the door to Vinod Arya.

4 women deliver babies under mobile lights in UP
A three-member investigation committee, led by the deputy chief medical officer, has been formed to probe the incident.

