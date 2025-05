18:00

Stock markets closed lower in a range-bound trade on Friday following losses in IT shares and sluggish trends in Asian markets due to trade uncertainty after a US appeals court temporarily reinstated reciprocal tariffs.



The 30-share BSE Sensex declined by 182.01 points or 0.22 per cent to settle at 81,451.01 as 24 of its constituents retreated and six advanced.



During the day, it dropped 346.57 points or 0.42 per cent to 81,286.45.