HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

SC directs NEET-PG 2025 exam be conducted in one shift

Fri, 30 May 2025
Share:
13:57
image
The Supreme Court on Friday directed that the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Post Graduate (NEET-PG) 2025 examination, which is scheduled on June 15, be conducted in a single shift instead of two shifts. 

A bench headed by Justice Vikram Nath directed the authorities concerned to make arrangements for holding the exam in one shift and to ensure that complete transparency is maintained. The bench, also comprising Justices Sanjay Kumar and N V Anjaria, said holding examination in two shifts creates "arbitrariness". 

"Any two question papers can never be said to be having an identical level of difficulty or ease," the top court said. The bench passed the order, while hearing a plea challenging a notification on holding the NEET-PG 2025 examination in two shifts. PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 'If Navy had acted in Op Sindoor, Pak would have split'
LIVE! 'If Navy had acted in Op Sindoor, Pak would have split'

BJP's 'Gabbar' reply to T'gana CM's 'Rafales shot down' claim
BJP's 'Gabbar' reply to T'gana CM's 'Rafales shot down' claim

Reddy alleged that contracts worth thousands of crores were awarded to people close to Modi, who then purchased Rafale aircraft.

'We're Winning The War Against Terrorism'
'We're Winning The War Against Terrorism'

'We've moved from thousands killed yearly in Jammu and Kashmir to 127 last year.''Cross-border terrorism in Kashmir is being solved. We are winning it.'

Man arrested for threatening to kill Modi during Bihar visit
Man arrested for threatening to kill Modi during Bihar visit

Modi arrived in Patna on Thursday on a two-day visit to Bihar.

Will rivers in India, Nepal go dry?
Will rivers in India, Nepal go dry?

More than twice as much global glacier mass will remain if countries restrict temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius, compared to the warming level of 2.7 degrees Celsius resulting from the current policies, says a new study released.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD