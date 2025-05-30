HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Rupee falls 8 paise to settle at 85.56 against US dollar

Fri, 30 May 2025
Share:
19:15
image
The rupee pared its initial gains to settle 8 paise lower at 85.56 (provisional) against the US dollar on Friday, as volatility in domestic equities and recovering global crude prices pressured the local currency.

However, a steady inflow of foreign funds supported the domestic unit even as investors stayed cautious, awaiting domestic GDP data to be released later in the day, forex traders said.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened at 85.35 and moved between the intra-day high of 85.25 and the low of 85.64 against the greenback.

The unit settled the day at 85.56 (provisional), registering a loss of 8 paise from its previous close.

The rupee ended 10 paise lower at 85.48 against the dollar on Thursday. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Keep checking visa slots: US to foreign students
LIVE! Keep checking visa slots: US to foreign students

IPL 2025 Updates: Mumbai, Titans battle for survival
IPL 2025 Updates: Mumbai, Titans battle for survival

BSF destroyed 118 Pak posts, surveillance system: Shah
BSF destroyed 118 Pak posts, surveillance system: Shah

More than 118 Pakistani forward posts and their surveillance system were completely destroyed by the BSF during Operation Sindoor, dealing a major blow to the neighbouring country, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Friday.

I will apologise if...: Kamal Haasan on Kannada row
I will apologise if...: Kamal Haasan on Kannada row

Kamal Haasan stoked a controversy during the audio launch event for his film Thug Life in Chennai, by remarking that Kannada was born out of Tamil.

Dehradun Road Rage Shocks Uttarakhand
Dehradun Road Rage Shocks Uttarakhand

Viral videos of road rage in Dehradun featuring two families slugging it out over a minor accident has shocked Uttarakhand.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD