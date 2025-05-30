Quarter-wise trend in GDP growth

19:21

India's economic growth slowed to 7.4 per cent in the January-March period, and pulled down the annual growth rate for 2024-25 to a four-year low of 6.5 per cent, mainly due to the manufacturing sector, official data showed on Friday.





The economic expansion was recorded at 7.4 per cent during January-March 2025, while it was 6.4 per cent in October-December 2024, 5.6 per cent in July-September 2024, and 6.5 per cent in the April-June quarter of the last financial year, according to economic estimates released by the National Statistics Office (NSO).





The GDP had expanded by 8.4 per cent in the January-March quarter of 2023-24. -- PTI