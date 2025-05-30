HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Prez Murmu to attend Central Tribal University convocation in Vizag on Jun 10

Fri, 30 May 2025
Share:
21:49
image
President Droupadi Murmu will attend the first convocation of the Central Tribal University in Visakhapatnam on June 10, the state government said on Friday. 

In view of the President's visit, chief secretary K Vijayanand on Friday reviewed the preparations and directed officials to make proper arrangements, an official release said. 

"As per the present minute-to-minute programme, the President will reach Visakhapatnam at 11.30 am on June 10, participate in the first convocation ceremony of the Central Tribal University till 3 pm and leave for Jharkhand state tour by plane from Visakhapatnam at 3.20 pm," said Vijayanand in the release. 

Therefore, he directed officials to make proper arrangements for the President's visit, adhering to the protocol rules. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Andhra police arrest 2 terror suspects, foil blast bid
LIVE! Andhra police arrest 2 terror suspects, foil blast bid

IPL 2025 Updates: Pandya blinder takes MI to 228 vs GT
IPL 2025 Updates: Pandya blinder takes MI to 228 vs GT

DGCA gives IndiGo 3-month ultimatum on Turkish plane lease
DGCA gives IndiGo 3-month ultimatum on Turkish plane lease

The development also comes against the backdrop of Turkiye backing Pakistan and condemning India's strikes on terror camps in the neighbouring country earlier this month.

Tharoor 'disappointed' with Colombia over Op Sindoor stand
Tharoor 'disappointed' with Colombia over Op Sindoor stand

Tharoor also showed the picture of Pakistani Army officials attending the funerals of terrorists after India's strike on their terror bases.

5 killed in torrential rains, landslides in coastal Karnataka
5 killed in torrential rains, landslides in coastal Karnataka

On Thursday night, a landslide struck a home at Montepadavu Kodi near Mangaluru, trapping five people under debris, they said.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD