Praan jaaye par...: PM on retaliation for Pahalgam

Addressing a rally in Karakat, PM Modi said, "Even the name of the land Sasaram carries the name of Ram. The people of Sasaram know the customs of Lord Ram. 'Praan jaaye par vachan na jaaye'... Just a day after the dreadful terrorist attack in Pahalgam, I made a promise to the nation from the soil of Bihar that the hideouts of the masters of terrorism would be reduced to dust that they would face a punishment beyond their imagination. Today, I have come to Bihar, I have returned after fulfilling my promise."





He pointed out that many innocent civilians had lost their lives in the heinous act of terror unleashed by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22.





"The power of 'Sindoor' of the daughters of India... this was seen by Pakistan as well as the world!. The terrorists considered themselves safe under the protection of the Pakistani Army... our forces brought them to their knees in one stroke", the Prime Minister said.

