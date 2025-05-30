HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Praan jaaye par...: PM on retaliation for Pahalgam

Fri, 30 May 2025
Share:
12:52
image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday hailed Operation Sindoor and emphasised that he had returned to the State after fulfilling his promise to retaliate and destroy terrorist camps following the Pahalgam terror attacks.

Addressing a rally in Karakat, PM Modi said, "Even the name of the land Sasaram carries the name of Ram. The people of Sasaram know the customs of Lord Ram. 'Praan jaaye par vachan na jaaye'... Just a day after the dreadful terrorist attack in Pahalgam, I made a promise to the nation from the soil of Bihar that the hideouts of the masters of terrorism would be reduced to dust that they would face a punishment beyond their imagination. Today, I have come to Bihar, I have returned after fulfilling my promise."

He pointed out that many innocent civilians had lost their lives in the heinous act of terror unleashed by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22.

PM Modi added that Pakistan and the world have seen the power of "sindoor" of daughters of India. He asserted that the terrorists felt safe under the protection of the Pakistan army, but they were brought to their "knees" by the Indian forces.

"The power of 'Sindoor' of the daughters of India... this was seen by Pakistan as well as the world!. The terrorists considered themselves safe under the protection of the Pakistani Army... our forces brought them to their knees in one stroke", the Prime Minister said.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 'If Navy had acted in Op Sindoor, Pak would have split'
LIVE! 'If Navy had acted in Op Sindoor, Pak would have split'

BJP's 'Gabbar' reply to T'gana CM's 'Rafales shot down' claim
BJP's 'Gabbar' reply to T'gana CM's 'Rafales shot down' claim

Reddy alleged that contracts worth thousands of crores were awarded to people close to Modi, who then purchased Rafale aircraft.

'We're Winning The War Against Terrorism'
'We're Winning The War Against Terrorism'

'We've moved from thousands killed yearly in Jammu and Kashmir to 127 last year.''Cross-border terrorism in Kashmir is being solved. We are winning it.'

Man arrested for threatening to kill Modi during Bihar visit
Man arrested for threatening to kill Modi during Bihar visit

Modi arrived in Patna on Thursday on a two-day visit to Bihar.

Will rivers in India, Nepal go dry?
Will rivers in India, Nepal go dry?

More than twice as much global glacier mass will remain if countries restrict temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius, compared to the warming level of 2.7 degrees Celsius resulting from the current policies, says a new study released.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD