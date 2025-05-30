Police arrests 38 Bangladeshis who moved from Nuh to Delhi

11:48

File pic





According to officials, the arrested individuals had previously been residing in Nuh and later travelled through Bihar before reaching Delhi. As per police sources, these Bangladeshi nationals initially attempted to settle in Bihar but failed to establish any connections or find suitable means of livelihood there.





Consequently, they moved to Delhi, where they began working in factories and residing in unauthorised settlements. The arrested group includes women and children, and all individuals are reported to be illegal immigrants without valid documents -- ANI

