Police arrests 38 Bangladeshis who moved from Nuh to Delhi

Fri, 30 May 2025
File pic
In a coordinated operation, the North West District of Delhi Police apprehended 38 Bangladeshi nationals from different areas of Delhi. These individuals, including women and children, had previously resided in Nuh and came to Delhi via Bihar, Delhi Police said. 

According to officials, the arrested individuals had previously been residing in Nuh and later travelled through Bihar before reaching Delhi. As per police sources, these Bangladeshi nationals initially attempted to settle in Bihar but failed to establish any connections or find suitable means of livelihood there. 

Consequently, they moved to Delhi, where they began working in factories and residing in unauthorised settlements. The arrested group includes women and children, and all individuals are reported to be illegal immigrants without valid documents -- ANI

