HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

PM to meet Pahalgam victim Shubham Dwivedi's family

Fri, 30 May 2025
Share:
11:35
Shubham Dwivedi's wife
Shubham Dwivedi's wife
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet the family of Pahalgam terror attack victim Shubham Dwivedi at Chakeri airport here on Friday, an official said. Businessman Shubham Dwivedi (31) was among the 26 people killed in the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22. 

"The bereaved family members have been apprised about the PMO's decision. Prime Minister Modi will meet Shubham's wife Ashanya and his parents, Sanjay Dwivedi and Seema Dwivedi, at Chakeri airport soon after his special plan lands," Kanpur District Magistrate Jitendra Pratap Singh told PTI. His wife told PTI that they have been informed about the PMO's decision by senior officials of the state government.

A week back, Lok Sabha MP from Kanpur Ramesh Awasthi had written to the PMO, requesting Prime Minister Modi to meet the family of Shubham Dwivedi. Awasthi said in the letter that the family has "thanked PM Modi for Operation Sindoor as it has brought peace to the soul of Shubham Dwivedi and has expressed desire to thank the prime minister for that." Operation Sindoor was launched early May 7 in retaliation to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

All subsequent retaliations to Pakistani offensives were carried out under this operation. Shubham Dwivedi, who got married on February 12 this year, was visiting Pahalgam with his wife and other family members when terrorists opened fire on tourists resulting in his death. PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Pakistan ke Babbar, Hindustan ke Gabbar: BJP to Cong
LIVE! Pakistan ke Babbar, Hindustan ke Gabbar: BJP to Cong

Man arrested for threatening to kill Modi during Bihar visit
Man arrested for threatening to kill Modi during Bihar visit

Modi arrived in Patna on Thursday on a two-day visit to Bihar.

Show Of Sindoor At Modi's Patna Road Show
Show Of Sindoor At Modi's Patna Road Show

'Sindoor symbolises our culture, honour and dignity. Modiji has acted rightly against Pakistan by naming it Operation Sindoor.'

Tharoor 'disappointed' with Colombia over Op Sindoor stand
Tharoor 'disappointed' with Colombia over Op Sindoor stand

Tharoor also showed the picture of Pakistani Army officials attending the funerals of terrorists after India's strike on their terror bases.

UP scribe, wife consume poison on camera over 'harassment'
UP scribe, wife consume poison on camera over 'harassment'

In the purported video, Israr claimed that he had recently published a news report on an alleged corruption in the Barkheda nagar panchayat, which he claimed caught the attention of the Chief Minister's Office.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD