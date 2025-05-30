Pakistan ke Babbar, Hindustan ke Gabbar: BJP to Cong

12:25





Sambit Patra was addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi on Friday.





Patra questioned Rahul Gandhi, Revanth Reddy and Jairam Ramesh over not asking Pakistan regarding how many of their airbases were destroyed or terrorists were killed.





Patra further mentioned that in the present time there are two factions in the Congress, one which supports Pakistan and another which wants to raise their voice but cannot do it because of Rahul Gandhi. The BJP MP further stated that Congress' 'Jai Hind Yatra' looks like "Pakistan Hind Yatra'.





"Rahul Gandhi, Jairam Ramesh, and Revanth Reddy are asking how many Rafales were shot down. 'Yeh jo Pakistan ke Babbar hain, woh Hindustan ke Gabbar hain'. Rahul Gandhi did not ask how many Pakistani airbases were destroyed, how many terrorists were killed; rather, he only asked how many Indian planes were shot down. Today, there are two factions in Congress - one which supports Pakistan and the other which wants to raise a voice for the country but is unable to do so because of you. Your 'Jai Hind Yatra' looks like 'Pakistan's Hind Yatra' and you should stop this yatra and hold a joint press conference with Pakistan", Sambit Patra said.





Patra also attacked Jairam Ramesh for his remarks over the multi-party delegation and said that he "equated terrorists with MPs". The BJP leader asserted that the MPs did not go on a tour; they went to strongly represent India's side in front of the whole world. -- ANI

