No country called Pakistan terrorist state: Congress

16:19

Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif with Turkey prez Erdogan





"No country called Pakistan a terrorist state," Khera said.





While speaking to ANI, the senior Congress leader said, "The result of our failed foreign policy was seen post-Pahalgam, during Operation Sindoor. No country called Pakistan a terrorist state; this is the result of your failed foreign policy. Then you launched Operation Sindoor, and no country gave a statement in your favour. Now, after Operation Sindoor, Kuwait has lifted visa restrictions on Pakistan. Iran, UAE, and Gulf countries are signing MoUs with Pakistan, and the most shocking thing is that yesterday, Russia signed an MoU with Pakistan to revive its very old steel mill, under which Pakistan will get $2.6 billion from Russia."





He added, "This is the result of your failed foreign policy."





Khera also refuted BJP leader Sambit Patra's criticism, defending Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and reiterating Congress's right to question the government. -- ANI

Senior Congress leader Pawan Khera launched a sharp attack on the Centre's foreign policy on Friday, saying its result was seen during and after 'Operation Sindoor.'