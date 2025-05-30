HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

No country called Pakistan terrorist state: Congress

Fri, 30 May 2025
Share:
16:19
Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif with Turkey prez Erdogan
Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif with Turkey prez Erdogan
Senior Congress leader Pawan Khera launched a sharp attack on the Centre's foreign policy on Friday, saying its result was seen during and after 'Operation Sindoor.' 

"No country called Pakistan a terrorist state," Khera said.

While speaking to ANI, the senior Congress leader said, "The result of our failed foreign policy was seen post-Pahalgam, during Operation Sindoor. No country called Pakistan a terrorist state; this is the result of your failed foreign policy. Then you launched Operation Sindoor, and no country gave a statement in your favour. Now, after Operation Sindoor, Kuwait has lifted visa restrictions on Pakistan. Iran, UAE, and Gulf countries are signing MoUs with Pakistan, and the most shocking thing is that yesterday, Russia signed an MoU with Pakistan to revive its very old steel mill, under which Pakistan will get $2.6 billion from Russia."

He added, "This is the result of your failed foreign policy."

Khera also refuted BJP leader Sambit Patra's criticism, defending Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and reiterating Congress's right to question the government. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! No country called Pak terrorist state: Cong's reminder
LIVE! No country called Pak terrorist state: Cong's reminder

Pakistan would have been split in 4 parts if...: Rajnath
Pakistan would have been split in 4 parts if...: Rajnath

In an interaction with naval warriors on board aircraft carrier INS Vikrant off Goa, Singh sent a stern warning to Islamabad saying India will not hesitate to use the methods to deal with terrorism that Pakistan cannot even think of.

I will apologise if...: Kamal Haasan on Kannada row
I will apologise if...: Kamal Haasan on Kannada row

Kamal Haasan stoked a controversy during the audio launch event for his film Thug Life in Chennai, by remarking that Kannada was born out of Tamil.

Dehradun Road Rage Shocks Uttarkhand
Dehradun Road Rage Shocks Uttarkhand

Viral videos of road rage in Dehradun featuring two families slugging it out over a minor accident has shocked Uttarakhand.

GDP grows 7.4% in Q4; 6.5% in FY25
GDP grows 7.4% in Q4; 6.5% in FY25

India's economic growth slowed to 7.4 per cent in the March quarter, bringing down the annual growth rate to 6.5 per cent during 2024-25, according to official data released on Friday.The growth in the January-March period was lower than...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD