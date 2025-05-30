HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

My love for K'taka is true, won't apologise: Kamal Haasan

Fri, 30 May 2025
Share:
15:59
image
Actor-politician Kamal Haasan, who stoked a controversy by his "Kannada was born out of Tamil remark," on Friday yet again declined to apologise and said he believed in law and justice and his love for Karnataka was true.

He claimed that the alleged warning by pro-Kannada groups threatening to boycott his film if does not apologise for his remark, was not new and that he has been threatened in the past. 

"This is a democratic country. I believe in law and justice. I believe love will always triumph. My love for Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Kerala is true. Nobody will suspect it except those who have an agenda. I have been threatened before. If I am wrong, I will apologise. If I am not, then I won't, Haasan told reporters outside Anna Arivalayam, the DMK state headquarters, in Chennai.

The 70-year-old leader, who heads the Makkal Needhi Maiam party, called on Chief Minister M K Stalin and said the meeting was related to preparatory work for the Rajya Sabha election. 

The DMK has given him a RS seat. The veteran actor stoked a controversy during the audio launch event for his film 'Thug Life' in Chennai, by remarking that Kannada was born out of Tamil. The Kannada Film Chamber of Commerce has threatened to ban his upcoming film if he did not tender an apology. His remark also drew sharp protest in Karnataka. PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! No country called Pak terrorist state: Cong's reminder
LIVE! No country called Pak terrorist state: Cong's reminder

Pakistan would have been split in 4 parts if...: Rajnath
Pakistan would have been split in 4 parts if...: Rajnath

In an interaction with naval warriors on board aircraft carrier INS Vikrant off Goa, Singh sent a stern warning to Islamabad saying India will not hesitate to use the methods to deal with terrorism that Pakistan cannot even think of.

I will apologise if...: Kamal Haasan on Kannada row
I will apologise if...: Kamal Haasan on Kannada row

Kamal Haasan stoked a controversy during the audio launch event for his film Thug Life in Chennai, by remarking that Kannada was born out of Tamil.

Dehradun Road Rage Shocks Uttarkhand
Dehradun Road Rage Shocks Uttarkhand

Viral videos of road rage in Dehradun featuring two families slugging it out over a minor accident has shocked Uttarakhand.

GDP grows 7.4% in Q4; 6.5% in FY25
GDP grows 7.4% in Q4; 6.5% in FY25

India's economic growth slowed to 7.4 per cent in the March quarter, bringing down the annual growth rate to 6.5 per cent during 2024-25, according to official data released on Friday.The growth in the January-March period was lower than...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD