Mizoram reports first Covid case after seven months

Fri, 30 May 2025
22:26
File image
Two persons have tested positive for Covid-19 in Mizoram, seven months after the last such case was reported in the state, health department officials said. 

The patients are undergoing treatment at Zoram Medical College and Hospital in Falkawn near Aizawl, they said. Mizoram reported the last Covid-19 case in October 2024 during which 73 people had contracted the virus in the state. 

Following the detection of the two new cases, the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme of the state's health department on Friday issued advisories and urged people not to panic. 

The IDSP urged people to adhere to Covid protocols, practice regular hand washing and use hand sanitisers. -- PTI

