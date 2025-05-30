HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Maharashtra: Osmanabad station renamed as Dharashiv

Fri, 30 May 2025
Share:
17:47
image
The Osmanabad railway station in central Maharashtra has been renamed as 'Dharashiv', officials said on Friday.

The station previously known as Osmanabad, with the station code UMD, has now been officially renamed Dharashiv, with the new station code DRSV, the Central Railway said in a release.

The Maharashtra government has already changed the name of Osmanabad city and district (locally pronounced as 'Usmanabad') as Dharashiv and the proposal to change the name of the station was pending with the railways. 

"The new station name and code have been approved by the Indian Railways Conference Association," the release stated.

To implement the name change, the Mumbai Passenger Reservation System (PRS) will be temporarily shut down from 11:45 pm to 01:30 am on June 1, 2025.

Osmanabad/Usmanabad was named for a 20th century ruler of the princely state of Hyderabad.

Dharashiv is the name of an 8th century cave complex in the area.  -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Tenders cancelled for Rs 14K cr Mumbai infra projects
LIVE! Tenders cancelled for Rs 14K cr Mumbai infra projects

IPL 2025 Updates: Mumbai, Titans battle for survival
IPL 2025 Updates: Mumbai, Titans battle for survival

BSF destroyed 118 Pak posts, surveillance system: Shah
BSF destroyed 118 Pak posts, surveillance system: Shah

More than 118 Pakistani forward posts and their surveillance system were completely destroyed by the BSF during Operation Sindoor, dealing a major blow to the neighbouring country, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Friday.

I will apologise if...: Kamal Haasan on Kannada row
I will apologise if...: Kamal Haasan on Kannada row

Kamal Haasan stoked a controversy during the audio launch event for his film Thug Life in Chennai, by remarking that Kannada was born out of Tamil.

Dehradun Road Rage Shocks Uttarakhand
Dehradun Road Rage Shocks Uttarakhand

Viral videos of road rage in Dehradun featuring two families slugging it out over a minor accident has shocked Uttarakhand.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD