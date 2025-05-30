Jairam Ramesh equated terrorists with MPs: BJP

10:42





"In this article, he says how Made in India technologies helped the Indian forces gain victory over terrorism. Today, every country in the world has a positive attitude towards India. I feel sad that there are some political parties, especially the Congress, who initially said that they stand with the country, with the government, but not for even a single day, they stood with the government.





"From the very first day, starting from Rahul Gandhi, Jairam Ramesh and all their people, the entire Congress party leadership has questioned the bravery of the Indian army.





"Jairam Ramesh, who is the right-hand of the Gandhi family, gives a statement, and he says in his statement that terrorists are roaming around, MPs are also roaming around. You have equated terrorists with MPs. MPs did not go on a tour, they went to strongly present India's side in the world and your MPs are also included in it."

BJP MP Sambit Patra on the statements made by the Opposition MPs' delegations abroad: A big military expert of the US, John Spencer, has written an article titled "India won tech war, Pakistan lost as China's proxy".