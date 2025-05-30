India Inc Needs Vivaad Se Vishwas: Sunil Mittal

12:28





While speaking at the CII Annual Business Summit, Mittal said it was surprising that many corporates haven't moved to the 25 per cent corporate tax rate. Released in 2024 to resolve pending appeals in case of income-tax disputes, the Vivad se Vishwas scheme should be reimagined for corporate India to ensure the Centre can get "large amounts of money that can be put to good use," Mittal said.





"Maybe the government will win in 10 years time and that money may become available to it then. Why not settle it now on the lines of the Vivad se Vishwas?' Mittal argued, pointing out that it would release the industry from past litigation and allow them look into the future.





Mittal's comments assume significance given that Bharti Airtel & Bharti Hexacom remain engaged in efforts to reduce the hefty Rs 43,980 crore of adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues owed to the Centre.





Subhayan Chakraborty/Business Standard

The government should bring out a 'Vivad se Vishwas' tax scheme for India Inc to free up 'lakhs of crores of rupees' currently tied up in corporate litigation, Bharti Enterprises Chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal said on Thursday.