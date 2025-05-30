HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

'If Navy had acted in Op Sindoor, Pak would have split'

Fri, 30 May 2025
Share:
14:07
image
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh aboard India's first indigenously built aircraft carrier, INS Vikrant, on Friday warned Pakistan of the Indian Navy's unmatched strength, stating that had the Navy joined its sister forces in active combat during Operation Sindoor, Pakistan would have faced a worse outcome than in 1971, surmising that it could have been divided into four parts.

"1971 is a witness to this, that when the Indian Navy came into action, Pakistan was divided from one to two. If the Indian Navy had come into action in Operation Sindoor, then Pakistan would not only have been divided into two parts, but I think it would have been divided into four parts," Singh proclaimed.

The Defence Minister was speaking during his visit to INS Vikrant, currently deployed in the Arabian Sea, where he reviewed operational readiness and praised the Navy's role in neutralising threats during the operation.

Singh commended the Indian Navy's silent but effective role in bottling up Pakistani naval assets, asserting that their aggressive deployment, maritime dominance, and high state of preparedness prevented Pakistan from challenging Indian interests at sea and kept its naval assets confined to their own shores.

"During 'Operation Sindoor', the Indian Navy has impressed every Indian with its silent service. Despite remaining silent, the Indian Navy succeeded in tying down the Pakistani Army," he said.

"The role of the Navy in this entire integrated operation has been glorious. During Operation Sindoor, when the Air Force destroyed the terror bases on Pakistani soil, your aggressive deployment in the Arabian Sea, unmatched maritime domain awareness and maritime supremacy confined the Pakistani Navy to its own shores. They could not even muster the courage to come into the open sea," the minister added.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 'If Navy had acted in Op Sindoor, Pak would have split'
LIVE! 'If Navy had acted in Op Sindoor, Pak would have split'

BJP's 'Gabbar' reply to T'gana CM's 'Rafales shot down' claim
BJP's 'Gabbar' reply to T'gana CM's 'Rafales shot down' claim

Reddy alleged that contracts worth thousands of crores were awarded to people close to Modi, who then purchased Rafale aircraft.

'We're Winning The War Against Terrorism'
'We're Winning The War Against Terrorism'

'We've moved from thousands killed yearly in Jammu and Kashmir to 127 last year.''Cross-border terrorism in Kashmir is being solved. We are winning it.'

Man arrested for threatening to kill Modi during Bihar visit
Man arrested for threatening to kill Modi during Bihar visit

Modi arrived in Patna on Thursday on a two-day visit to Bihar.

Will rivers in India, Nepal go dry?
Will rivers in India, Nepal go dry?

More than twice as much global glacier mass will remain if countries restrict temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius, compared to the warming level of 2.7 degrees Celsius resulting from the current policies, says a new study released.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD